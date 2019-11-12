RSGT buys 2 state-of-the-art Ship-to- Shore cranes

Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) has purchased two state-of-the-art Ship-to- Shore (STS) cranes, each with a 70-meter reach, and a 52-meter height from rail level. The new cranes, representing an investment of approximately $22 million, will be able to accommodate the latest generation of Ultra-Large Container Ships (ULCS) now in service, and currently under design. These additions will bring RSGT’s total STS crane deployment to 16. Also included in this infrastructure and equipment improvement phase are 10 new Hybrid Rubber- Tyred Gantry Cranes (RTGs), 50 new trucks, and trailers, representing an additional USD 19 million expenditure.

“We have at RSGT seen a solid 28% growth in volume during 2019 and this latest $41 million investment emphasizes the continuing commitment to providing our customers a premium value proposition, and the emergence of RSGT as a key link in the growing global logistics chain” observed RSGT CEO Jens O. Floe.

Delivery of the new equipment will commence the 4th Quarter of 2019, with completion expected during the first half of 2020. This investment will bring overall investment by RSGT, Saudi Arabia’s largest terminal operator, to more than USD 740 million.

The new 65-ton twin-lift capacity STS cranes, to be supplied by ZPMC in Shanghai, China, feature such advanced automation technology as a remote control; Optical Character Scanning capability; chassis alignment and automatic landing systems; vessel profiling, gantry, and trolley positioning systems; and intelligent status condition monitoring systems.

RSGT is the primary gateway container handling facility at the Port of Jeddah. With container volume growth of 28% during 2019, RSGT is the busiest and largest container Terminal facility in Saudi Arabia’s western region.

Source: Red Sea Gateway Terminal