RSGT Takes Delivery of two STS Cranes and 10 Hybrid-RTGs with an investment of USD 35 Million as Terminal Expansion Continues

Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) has taken delivery of two state-of-the-art remote-controlled Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes, and 10 hybrid-Rubber-Tyred Gantry Cranes (RTGs), as part of the latest steps in the planned expansion of Jeddah Port’s premier facility to double annual container throughput capacity to 5.2 million TEUs by 2023.

“This is another key milestone in RSGT’s commitment and continuous investment to enhance our world-class terminal services. As well as increase the efficiency and capability to meet the different levels of customer needs for next-generation vessels”, stated RSGT CEO Jens Floe.

The new 65-ton twin-lift capacity STS cranes can accommodate the latest generation of Ultra-Large Container Ships (ULCS) of 24,000+ TEU capacity, with a 70-meter reach and a 52-meter height. RSGT is the only terminal at the Port of Jeddah capable of accommodating the ULCS class’s mega-ships. Manufactured by ZPMC in Shanghai, China, the new semi-automated STS cranes feature advanced technology such as remote control, Optical Character Scanning capability; chassis alignment, and automatic landing systems; vessel profiling, gantry, and trolley positioning systems; and intelligent status condition monitoring systems.

The new hybrid-RTGs will enhance environmentally sustainable terminal and yard operations by automatically switching to battery power from diesel power to optimize efficiency by reducing fuel consumption and harmful greenhouse gas emissions during container handling operations. . By 2023, RSGT will deploy 24 Super Post-Panamax quay cranes, 67 Rubber-Tyred Gantry Cranes (RTGs)

Plans are underway for a total investment of USD $1.7 billion on infrastructure, equipment, and improvements in line with RSGT’S commitment to Jeddah’s future, ultimately increasing annual container throughput capacity to 8.8 million TEU.

“RSGT is the largest logistics gateway, and the largest container terminal, in Saudi Arabia, and on the Red Sea. “Our goal is to attract and growth the regional transshipment business through continuing providing world-class service to our customer’s vessels and hinterland supply chain “, noted Mr. Floe.

Source: Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT)