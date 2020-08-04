Rules and Guides Updates: June and July 2020

Below you will find links and key highlights to our recently published new or revised ABS Rules, Guides and Guidance Notes for June and July 2020.

Key Highlights

ABS recently updated the Rules for Building and Classing Floating Production Installations to include two new notations, BRZ and BRZ+. Both notations provide owners, operators, designers, and shipyards with a design and construction-focused approach to help achieve compliance with domestic regulations for Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units and Floating Production Units (FPU) operating in Brazilian Jurisdictional Waters. Read more in our press release.

ABS has updated several wind-related guides to further support the development of bottom-founded and floating offshore wind development. The ABS Guide for Building and Classing Bottom-Founded Offshore wind turbines, the ABS Guide for Building and Classing Floating Offshore Wind Turbines and the ABS Guidance Notes on Global Performance Analysis for Floating Offshore Wind Turbines have all been enhanced to recognize the latest in offshore wind development and innovation.

Recently released, the ABS Guide for Wind-Assisted Propulsion System Installation provides class safety standards when installing wind-assisted systems, specifically flettner rotors and wing sails. The guide covers structures, machinery, stability, navigational safety, maneuverability, fire safety, emergency systems, materials and non-destructive testing. Learn more by downloading the Guide.

The ABS Guidance Notes on Nonlinear Finite Element Analysis (NLFEA) of Marine and Offshore Structures was introduced to address the main technical aspects of using NLFEA and provide the best practices and general recommendations for achieving more reliable results when analyzing yielding and plastic deformations, buckling, ductile static fracture, and dynamic low-cycle fatigue fracture of marine and offshore structures made of steel. Download the Guidance Notes to learn more.

