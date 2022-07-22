Rules’ Uncertainty Plagues Dry Bulk and Tanker

Ship owners in the tanker and dry bulk segments have been the most reluctant to commit to newbuilding orders, as opposed to their LNG and container shipping counterparts, where decisions are driven by different incentives. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Intermodal said that “faced with uncertainty regarding the most cost-efficient alternative fuels and the future dominant method to reduce their greenhouse emissions, many owners abstain from the newbuilding realm, especially in the wet and dry sector, while sticking to ageing fleets. During 1H22, fleet grew by 1.4% (est. 2.8% in 2022), which is way below the 10-year average growth of 3.6%. While new orders are not coming in fast enough to halt the trend of an ageing fleet, the introduction of EEXI, CII and EU ETS at the beginning of 2023, has resulted in a record of 61% of newbuild orders being alternative fuelled”.

“According to our data, tanker fleet renewal remains muted across 1H22. Overall, 31 vessels have been ordered within 2022 in the wet sector (with the orderbook standing at 5% of fleet capacity), of which 1 is methanol & ammonia ready, 1 is methanol fuelled, 2 are battery powered and 2 are LNG fuelled. With risks to the tanker demand still prevailing on the back of macroeconomic factors and high oil prices, the tanker market has witnessed significantly improved conditions in recent months, underpinned by shifts in trade patterns resulting in tonne-mile increase. Low stocks, paired with high refinery margins are expected to further boost trade growth in seaborne volumes and tonne-miles and contribute to the revival of an ageing fleet”.

Intermodal’s Research Analyst, Ms. Chara Georgousi, added that “on the dry front, contracting activity hit low levels, partly on the back of uncertainty over decarbonization trends. Current orderbook stands at 7% of the fleet capacity, marking a 30-year low, which suggests a very limited growth capacity. According to our records, 85 bulkers have been ordered during 1H22, of which 5 are LNG fuelled or dual-fuelled, 3 being ammonia-ready/fuelled and 25 meeting EEDI phase 3 standards. Overall, 14 % of the total orderbook are alternative fuel capable, with Capesize segment leading the decarbonization pathway”.

“On the container front, however, the market sentiment is bullish with an orderbook at 28% of the fleet capacity. Amid disruptions to the world trade caused by the pandemic and a shortage of new vessels, freights have been rallying and therefore, fuelling owners’ appetite for boxhsips, which has prevailed during 1H22. More specifically, out of the total of 295 vessels ordered, 57 are dual-fuelled and LNG fuelled, 32 are methanol and ammonia-ready, while 31 meet EEDI phase 3 standards”, Ms. Georgousi noted.

She concluded that “newbuilding ordering activity has further been supported by the recent spree in LNG contracts. According to our data, contracting activity in the sector hit record highs with a total of 112 new vessels ordered within 2022, boosting the orderbook to 37% of the fleet capacity. Berths for the Qatar LNG project are monopolizing the owners’ interest, providing further support to the market. Out of the total of 112 vessels, 32 are booked for the Qatari project and 6 of them are dual or LNG-fuelled. Further supported by growth in LNG tonne-mile trade on the back of the sanctions on Russian gas from EU/US, and the recently announced plan for expansion of Qatar’s mega-plant and Cheniere’s Corpus Chritsti plant, market sentiment for LNG contracting activity remains firm”.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide