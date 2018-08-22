Running With The Trending Stocks: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE), BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares ended at $5.33 with 0.2 mln shares exchanging hands. That puts the market capitalization at $378.96 mln. It opened the session with a $5.28 price tag, later ranging from $5.25 to $5.4, the range at which the stock has traded at throughout the day. The stock stands nearly -13.19% off versus the 52-week high and 27.51% away from the 52-week low. The number of shares currently owned by investors are 71.1 mln.

Sell-side analyst recommendations point to a short term price target of $7.45 on the shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE). The consensus rating is 2.1, suggesting the market has given up on the stock.

The current price is staying above the SMA lines which signify strength and is generally healthy/positive and may provide the momentum for driving the share price higher. Current price places the company’s stock 4.59% away from its 200-day simple moving average, -4.19%, away from the 50-day average and also -2.01% away from 20-day average.

For this year, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) is performing 18.97%. Over the past five trading sessions it is 2.9%; -2.2% for the month; -5.16% for the last quarter; 10.12% for the past six-months; and 20.59% for the last 12 months. The last close places the company’s stock about $0.81 off its 52 week high of $6.14 and $1.15 above the 52 week low of $4.18.

BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) closed down -0.34 points or -1.17% at $28.73 with 0.08 mln shares exchanging hands. Current price level places the company’s stock about -2.91% from the 52-week high and 101.47% away from the 52-week low. Sell-side analyst recommendations point to a short term price target of $29.75 on the company shares. The consensus rating is 2, indicating analysts in general look favorably on the company’s future prospects.

BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF) opened the session with a $29.33 price tag, later ranging from $28.521 to $29.2474, the range at which the stock has traded at throughout the day. The stock stands nearly $0.26 off versus the 52-week high of $29.59 and $15.07 above the 52-week low of $14.26. The number of shares currently owned by investors are 9.84 mln. The current price change puts the market capitalization at $282.7 mln.

In an overview of the current analyst recommendations, Buy count is 2 and Overweight is 0 while the number of analysts recommending Sell and Underweight are 0 and 0, respectively. Also, the Hold rating count is 0 as of 8/20/18. The analyst recommendations from a month ago are 2 Buy, 0 Overweight, 0 Sell, 0 Hold and 0 Underweight. Investors might also notice that three month ago the Buy recommendations (2) outnumbered Sell recommendations (0). The count of Hold ratings in that period was 0.

Over the past five trading sessions shares of BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) are 3.53%; 20.06% for the month; 41.67% for the last quarter; 70.5% for the past six-months; and 86.8% for the last 12 months. The current price is staying above the SMA lines which signify strength and is generally healthy/positive and may provide the momentum for driving the share price higher. Current price places the company’s stock 49.92% away from its 200-day simple moving average, 18.84%, away from the 50-day average and also 6.16% away from 20-day average. The stock is performing 80.24% year to date.

Source: Wellesley News