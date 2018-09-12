Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Russia able to further increase oil production within OPEC+ framework

Russia able to further increase oil production within OPEC+ framework

in Oil & Companies News 12/09/2018

Russia has capabilities to boost oil production from the current level within the framework of OPEC+ decision taken in June, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum.

“I think we, our companies, potentially have such capabilities,” Novak said.

Russia will determine the potential oil production growth within the OPEC+ deal in September, the minister said. “We will make specific statements after our meeting in Algiers in September,” he added.

OPEC+ oil production capping deal participants reviewed several variants of the agreement on cooperation after 2019, the minister said.

OPEC+ countries made a decision to restore oil production by 1 mln barrels per day from July 2018. Russia restored oil production by 253,000 barrels daily in August and plans to keep this level in September, Novak said earlier.
Source: TASS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software