Russia boosts oil and gas condensate output, sources say

Russia increased its oil and gas condensate production to 10.84 million barrels per day (bpd) over Oct. 1-17, up from 10.72 million bpd on average in September, two sources familiar with the data told Reuters.

Russia has cranked up oil and gas condensate output as the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers phases out supply cuts thanks to a improving demand as the global economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Gleb Gorodyankin Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman )