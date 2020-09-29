Russia can join ranks of top five global economies this year, presidential aide says

Russia can become the fifth economy of the world by the purchasing power parity as early as in 2020, presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin says on Monday.

“Russia has not dropped goals of joining the top five [global] economies. If you open the latest outlook of the International Monetary Fund for this year, you will see Russia will be the fifth economy of the world, will achieve this level. It can be said it [the goal] is delivered in this year,” Oreshkin said.

It will be necessary to consolidate the position among the top five most developed world’s economies, the aide says. “Further on, performance and delivery of the goal on sustainable economic development above the world’s average indicators will make it possible to remain in this group,” he added.

Source: TASS