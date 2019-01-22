Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Russia committed to oil output cuts

Russia committed to oil output cuts

in Oil & Companies News 22/01/2019

Russia is committed to its pledges on oil output cuts, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday, after criticism from Saudi Arabia.

Last week, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said Russia was cutting its oil production more slowly than expected.

Novak also said he would meet his Saudi counterpart in Davos later this week if Falih attends the world economic forum in the Swiss resort. “It depends on his schedule,” Novak told reporters.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software