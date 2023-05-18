Russia confirms Black Sea grain deal renewed for two months

Russia confirmed on Wednesday that a deal to allow Ukraine to export its grain safely across the Black Sea, despite Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, had been extended for two months.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the deal had been extended to help countries in need, but added that Russia’s overall assessment of the situation regarding the deal had not changed.

Russia had threatened to quit the arrangement, agreed last July with the help of the United Nations and Turkey, this Thursday unless a list of conditions were met.

“The extension of the grain deal is for two months. Thus, there is a chance, not in words, but in deeds, to help ensure global food security. First of all, to help the most needy countries,” Zakharova told reporters in a video briefing.

“Our fundamental assessments of the Istanbul agreements concluded on July 22, 2022, have not changed, and the distortions in their implementation must be corrected as quickly as possible.”

Source: Reuters (Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Alexander Smith)