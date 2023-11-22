Russia could lift summer diesel remaining export restrictions

The Russian government is considering lifting remaining export restrictions on summer grade diesel but said there were no such plans for winter diesel, TASS news agency quoted Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov as saying on Tuesday.

The remaining limitations are related only to a small portion of Russia’s total fuel exports after the government’s decision to instigate a gradual scrapping of export restrictions.

Russia has already lifted some restrictions on diesel exports, such as overseas sales through pipeline supplies to ports, while maintaining them on exports via railways and roads.

Russia, the world’s top exporter of diesel by sea, introduced a ban on fuel exports on Sept. 21 to tackle high domestic prices and shortages. Only four ex-Soviet states – Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan – were exempt.

The government eased restrictions on Oct. 6, allowing the export of diesel by pipeline but kept measures on gasoline exports in place. Overseas supplies of diesel and other fuels by truck and railway remained prohibited at the time.

Last Friday it lifted restrictions on gasoline exports unconditionally.

Diesel is Russia’s biggest oil product export, at about 35 million metric tons last year. Almost three quarters of that was transported via pipeline. Russia also exported 4.8 million tons of gasoline in 2022.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Gareth Jones and David Goodman)