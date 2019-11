Russia cuts oil output in October, compliance with OPEC+ deal at 73% -Ifx

Russia has lowered its oil output to 11.23 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in October, representing 73% compliance with the OPEC and non-OPEC supply pact, Interfax news agency reported, citing a source.

The country’s September oil output was 11.25 million bpd.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman)