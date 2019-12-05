Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Russia cutting even more oil output than agreed under OPEC+ pact – energy minister

Russia cutting even more oil output than agreed under OPEC+ pact – energy minister

in Oil & Companies News 05/12/2019

Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday Russia was currently cutting even more oil output than agreed under an OPEC+ pact to curb supply, without taking into account gas condensate.

Speaking at an OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, Novak said he had had a “constructive meeting” with the oil minister of Saudi Arabia and that Russia would adopt a position on any future OPEC+ deal after further discussions.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software