Russia cutting even more oil output than agreed under OPEC+ pact – energy minister

Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday Russia was currently cutting even more oil output than agreed under an OPEC+ pact to curb supply, without taking into account gas condensate.

Speaking at an OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, Novak said he had had a “constructive meeting” with the oil minister of Saudi Arabia and that Russia would adopt a position on any future OPEC+ deal after further discussions.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jan Harvey)