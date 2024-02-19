Russia’ daily crude oil processing down 4% in the first two weeks of Feb vs Jan – sources

Russia has reduced daily crude oil processing by 4% in the first two weeks of February from January’s average level and by 8.6% from the same period last year, sources told Reuters on Friday.

According to the sources and Reuters calculations, Russian oil refineries processed around 0.711 million metric tons of crude oil per day in the first half of February compared to 0.752 million tonnes in the first half of January and 0.778 million tonnes in February 2023.

Russia’s energy infrastructure has been hit by drone attacks and fires in the past month, adding to uncertainty in global oil and gas markets already rocked by the conflict in the Middle East.

