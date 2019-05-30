Russia ESPO Blend exports from Kozmino at 7.7 mln t for July-Sept 2019

Russia’s ESPO Blend oil ESPO-DUB exports from the Far East Kozmino port were set at 7.7 million tonnes for July-September 2019 against 7.8 million planned for loading in April-June, three industry sources familiar with the plan told Reuters.

Rosneft will be able to load some 2.8 million tonnes from Kozmino in the third quarter of this year, Surgutneftegaz will load 2.3 million tonnes, small producers will be able to load 1.8 million, while Lukoil and Gazprom neft will export 330,000 tonnes and 475,000 tonnes respectively, sources said.

The ESPO Blend crude oil loading plan for July is yet to be released, though trading of July cargoes of the grade is already in progress.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova; editing by David Evans)