Russia expected to resist deeper OPEC+ cuts, seek condensate exemption

Russia may have signed on to a permanent charter of cooperation with OPEC but it may not be quite so collegial when the oil producer coalition meets this week in Vienna amid speculation of a push by some members for deeper output cuts.

Analysts expect Russia to resist any reductions in production quotas, given its greater resilience to lower oil prices and already lagging compliance, and instead agree at most to an extension of the cuts at the same levels, even as it seeks an exemption for its new condensate output.

“Russia’s reluctance to deepen the cuts at the risk of compromising its market share and undermining the predictability of its oil rent is now well-known,” said George Voloshin, an analyst with Aperio Intelligence. “I think that Russia’s strategy will be to seek to preserve the status quo without either overplaying its hand or overreaching.”

The 24-country OPEC+ coalition is in the midst of a 1.2 million b/d production cut agreement scheduled to run through March.

Iraqi oil minister Thamir al-Ghadhban said Sunday that increasing the cuts to 1.6 million b/d could be considered when OPEC+ meets Thursday and Friday, though many delegates have told S&P Global Platts that reaching any consensus on deeper curbs would be extremely difficult.

Indeed, Russia has indicated its reluctance for making any decision at this week’s meeting, with energy minister Alexander Novak, who has yet to state his official position on extending or deepening the cuts, suggesting that the group wait until closer to the deal’s expiry to announce anything.

Russia’s own patchy compliance with its quota has been a sore spot for many members, particularly with Saudi Arabia and some of its Gulf allies having produced well below their own caps to speed the oil market’s rebalancing.

Novak said Tuesday that Russian producers aim to be in full compliance by December, with November conformity around 85.5%.

Under the OPEC+ deal, Russia pledged to cut around 230,000 b/d from its October 2018 output of 11.42 million b/d. But Russia’s output has fluctuated significantly this year.

It gradually reduced production in the first quarter to hit the target, before overcomplying from May to July due to disruptions caused by a major contamination of crude shipped to Europe via the Druzhba pipeline.

Since August, however, it has been producing above its cap.

OPEC sources have said that non-compliant countries will be pressured this week to get their production in line.

CONDENSATE FATE

Novak also turned heads last week with his suggestion that Russia’s new condensate output should be exempt from its quota.

Quotas for OPEC members only cover crude production, while non-OPEC participants in the deal were allowed to include their condensate production when determining their baseline for cuts.

Novak explained Russia’s position as due to a combination of seasonal condensate production increases in the winter, and its plans to bring new gas fields on stream that will see output rise. He said that since this condensate is not sent for export it should be exempt from the agreement.

The proposal is likely to be contentious. Nigeria has also pushed for some of its crude production to be categorized as condensate.

“If Russia were granted such an exemption, other members of OPEC+ would demand the same and that could unravel the market stabilization deal altogether because of a flood of unanticipated supply,” Voloshin said.

A condensate exemption could also lead to tension among domestic producers over how the cut should be distributed.

To date Russian producers have split the cut proportionally, but not all of them pump the same proportions of condensate relative to crude.

Novak has estimated that condensate comprises around 7-8% of Russia’s overall oil output. S&P Global Platts Analytics estimates 2019 condensate production will be around 700,000 b/d, and grow another 50,000 b/d by 2021.

“This will force crude output to fall by 70,000 b/d in 2020 to remain in OPEC+ compliance through the end of 2020,” said Paul Sheldon, Platts Analytics’ chief geopolitics adviser.

In the longer term, Russia’s major plans to develop LNG capacity, particularly in the Arctic, will continue to drive increases to condensate output.

BETTER TOGETHER

Whatever disagreements Russia may have at this week’s meetings, the country has made it clear it is not about to abandon its partnership with OPEC, which has helped it forge closer bilateral ties with many members, particularly in the turbulent Middle East.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has backed long-term cooperation within the group, saying that ensuring a stable and predictable oil market as a key priority, despite some complaints from some Russian oil companies that chafe at their quotas.

“Russia will likely agree to another extension [of the OPEC+ cuts] this week, despite public opposition from the influential head of Rosneft, due to the budget impact and geopolitical benefits of cooperation with US ally Saudi Arabia,” Sheldon said.

