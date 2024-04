Russia’s oil production in 2024 is forecast to reach 523 million tonnes, with exports at 240 million tonnes, Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing the economy ministry.

The ministry also forecast gas output to reach 666.7 billion cubic metres and gas pipeline exports of 108 billion cubic metres.

