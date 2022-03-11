Russia fallout hits global banks

European bank stocks have lost more than a fifth of their value over the past month amid the Ukraine crisis.

Western sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine have upended the financial sector, but the main hit to banks are the threats to the global economic outlook and the prospect of higher interest rates.

Investors worry banks will again need to hike loan loss provisions, which had been declining after the pandemic-driven spike in 2020. The crisis is also reducing the chances of higher interest rates, which would have boosted income from lending.

Some banks, however, are also directly exposed.

Italian and French banks have the largest Russian exposure, representing just over $25 billion each at the end of September, followed by Austrian banks with $17.5 billion, Bank of International Settlements data shows.

U.S. bank exposure totals $14.7 billion, BIS data shows.

Following are some banks with significant Russian exposure.

EUROPEAN BANKS

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL (RBI)

RBI has operated in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union and its business there contributed almost a third of its net profit of 1.5 billion euros last year.

RBI’s Russian business holds 2.4 billion euros in capital, or 18% of consolidated equity. Russia’s 10th-largest bank by assets, it employs around 8,700 staff.

RBI’s overall Russian exposure totalled 22.85 billion euros at the end of last year, more than half relating to the corporate private sector.

It comprises 11.6 billion euros in customer loans (or 11.5% of group), more than 80% in roubles.

Cross-border exposure to Russia is only 1.6 billion euros with no parent funding from Vienna. RBI also holds 2.2 billion euros in loans to Ukrainian customers.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Societe Generale, which controls Russia’s Rosbank, had 18.6 billion euros of overall exposure to the country at end-2021 – or 1.7% of the group total.

More than 80%, or 15.4 billion euros, is held locally by Rosbank while cross-border exposure amounts to 3.2 billion euros, including 600 million euros in off-balance sheet items.

The French bank, which started doing business in Russia in 1872, left in 1917 and returned in 1973, said its Russian activities in 2021 represented 2.7% of group net income.

SocGen said it would lose half a percentage point of its core capital ratio in an extreme scenario where its Russian business is confiscated.

Of SocGen’s Russian exposure, 41% is to retail and 31% to corporates. Exposure to Russian sovereign entities stands at 3.7 billion euros.

UNICREDIT

Italy’s second-biggest bank has said a full write-off of its Russian business, including cross-border and derivatives exposure, would cost around 7.4 billion euros ($8.1 billion), pushing its core capital ratio to around 13% from 15.03%.

UniCredit’s cross-border exposure to Russian clients is 4.5 billion euros, net of 1 billion euros in guarantees.

It has also a direct exposure of 1.9 billion euros (net of currency hedges) to UniCredit Bank Russia, its local arm and Russia’s 14th largest lender.

It could also suffer an up to 1 billion euro loss on derivatives if the rouble’s value fell to zero.

UniCredit will still pay cash dividends for 2021 in a worst-case scenario where it zeroed its exposure, while a planned 2.6 billion euro share buyback hinges on its core capital ratio remaining above 13%.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank’s overall exposure to Russia, including both onshore and offshore items, is 6.7 billion euros, or 0.6% of its commercial lending portfolio as of Dec. 31.

That comprises 2.9 billion euros of offshore exposure to 15 large Russian corporates, notably producers and exporters of commodities. Credit Agricole’s fully-owned subsidiaries in Ukraine and Russia together hold 376 million euros in equity.

Credit Agricole said it was monitoring closely its Russia exposures, but there would be no impact on its 2021 dividends.

BNP PARIBAS

The French bank unveiled on Wednesday a total exposure of around 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) to Russia and Ukraine, sticking to its previously announced 2025 financial targets.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy’s biggest bank had a loan exposure to Russia of 5.57 billion euros at end-2021, or 1.1% of the total.

Intesa has said it is conducting a strategic review of its Russian presence.

ING

The Dutch bank has around 4.5 billion euros in outstanding loans with Russian clients and around 600 million euros with clients in Ukraine, out of a total loan book worth more than 600 billion euros.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The German bank had a gross overall exposure to Russia of 2.9 billion euros at the end of last year, after working to reduce it since 2014. It has cut it further in the past two weeks.

It comprises 1.4 billion euros of loan exposure (0.3% of its loan book) and another 1.5 billion euros of contingent risks relating mostly to undrawn commitments. The loan exposure is 600 million euros when factoring in guarantees and asset collateral.

UBS

Switzerland’s biggest bank has said its direct exposure to Russia accounted for $634 million of its total emerging market exposure of $20.9 billion at end-2021.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank had a gross credit exposure of 1.57 billion Swiss francs ($1.69 billion) to Russia at end-2021, or 848 million Swiss francs net of hedges.

U.S. BANKS

CITIGROUP

Citi said last week its total exposure to Russia amounted to nearly $10 billion and it was working to bring it down.

That comprises third-party exposures worth $8.2 billion, of which $1.0 billion in cash at the Bank of Russia and other financial institutions and $1.8 billion of reverse repos.

Citi also has $1.6 billion of exposures to additional Russian counterparties outside of its Russian subsidiary that are not included in that $8.2 billion.

By comparison, Goldman Sachs reported last month $293 million in net exposure to Russia, as well as a total of $414 million of market exposure as of December 2021. ($1 = 0.9016 euros)

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Alexander Smith and Gareth Jones)