Russia imposes temporary import ban on Kazakh grain, but allows transit

Russia has imposed a temporary ban on Kazakh grain imports for its own market, but has granted Kazakhstan permission to transit grain via Russian territory for export to other countries starting from Thursday, Russia’s agricultural watchdog said.

The move indicates the tensions between the two grain exporters, which also tranship each other’s oil, gas and metals, may have eased but are yet to be fully resolved.

Transit of grain will be possible if Kazakhstan provides phytosanitary certificates for the final destination country and ensures the trans-shipment of the grain from railway cars directly onto export vessels, Moscow said on Thursday.

The Russian watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, had previously said that from Sept. 23 its systems would automatically block the issuance of phytosanitary certificates for grain, grain products, sunflower seeds, tomatoes, and peppers from Kazakhstan.

Both Russia and Kazakhstan are net grain exporters, and the latter is on track to post its biggest grain harvest since 2011. In August, Kazakhstan banned the import of Russian grain, saying it would create excessive supply on the local market.

Kazakhstan’s agriculture ministry had no immediate comment on Thursday. Earlier this week, a member of parliament publicly urged the Astana government to take the matter to a special court of the Eurasian Economic Union, of which both countries are members, demand compensation and take retaliatory measures.

Kazakhstan mostly exports wheat to its neighbours in Asia, but relies on transit through Russian territory to sell its grain in Europe and the Mediterranean.

Kazakhstan’s most important export is oil, the lion’s share of which it also exports via Russia, giving Moscow a lot of leverage over Astana.

