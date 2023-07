Russia is working on new grain export routes, diplomat says

Russia is working on new grain export routes, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on Friday after Moscow pulled out of the Black Sea grain export deal earlier this week.

The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, aimed to help prevent a global food crisis by allowing grain blocked by the war in Ukraine to be safely exported from Black Sea ports.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Andrew Osborn)