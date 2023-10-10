Russia keeps ban on gasoline exports and exports of diesel by railway

Russia’s ban on gasoline exports and cross-border sales of diesel by railway remains in place, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

On Friday Russia lifted a ban on pipeline diesel exports via ports, removing the bulk of restrictions imposed on Sept. 21.

Speaking at a televised government meeting, Novak also mentioned other measures, such as reinstating subsidies, known as damper payments, to oil refineries in full.

“This will provide economic incentives to saturate the domestic market with fuel and, as a result, will help maintain a stable price situation on the stock exchange and in retail.”

Diesel is Russia’s biggest oil product export, at about 35 million metric tons last year, of which almost three-quarters were shipped via pipeline. Russia also exported 4.8 million tons of gasoline in 2022.

Russia, the world’s top seaborne exporter of diesel just ahead of the U.S., has been tackling both shortages and high fuel prices in recent months, which have especially hurt farmers during the harvesting season.

Since the ban was introduced, wholesale diesel prices on the local exchange have fallen by 21%, while gasoline prices are down 10%.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Hugh Lawson and Jason Neely)