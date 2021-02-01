Russia May Impose Formula-Based Export Tax For Wheat From June 1 – Two Sources

Russia, one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, is considering introducing a formula-based export tax for wheat from June 1, two sources familiar with government talks, told Reuters.

The tax may be set at 70% of price per tonne minus $200, they said. One of the sources added that Russian officials are still debating about what to accept as the price for the formula.

Russia’s economy and agriculture ministries did not reply to a Reuters’ request for comment.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Polina Devitt; additional reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; editing by Angus MacSwan)