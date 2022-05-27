Recent News

  

Russia may start building more vessels for grain exports – minister

Russia may start building more vessels for grain exports, the country’s agriculture minister Dmitry Patrushev told a conference on Friday.

Russia competes with the European Union and Ukraine to supply wheat to the Middle East and Africa.

It continues to export despite difficulties with logistics and payments caused by Western sanctions on Moscow over what Russia terms its “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)

