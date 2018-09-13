Russia meets Rotterdam

Last week some 80 representatives of Russian terminals, shipping companies and other maritime and logistics firms paid a visit to the port of Rotterdam. Besides receiving a warm welcome by Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb and Port Authority CEO Allard Castelein, the Russian delegates were treated to an extensive tour of the port area, during which they were offered all sorts of interesting background information.

The tour took the Russian guests past a number of different sites, including State Inspection Terminal Rotterdam and one of the deep sea terminals at Maasvlakte 2. The visitors were accompanied by representatives of organisations and companies from Rotterdam’s port-industrial complex, who were happy to explain various matters in further detail.

At the end of the first day, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin spoke favourably about the events of the day and invited the Dutch hosts to pay a return visit to St Petersburg next year.

Source: Port of Rotterdam