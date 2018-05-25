Russia must improve economic productivity, diversity – IMF chief
Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said on Thursday that Russia needed to improve its economy’s productivity and diversity.
Speaking at an economic forum in Russia’s second city St Petersburg, Lagarde also said Russia should not change its fiscal rules, adding that investors do not welcome rule changes.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn)