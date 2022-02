Russia: “Novorossiysk, other south Russian ports operating as normal; no disruption to shipping”

The Novorossiysk seaport and other south Russian ports are operating as normal, with no disruption to shipping, Yevgeny Tuzinkevich, head of the Black Sea Ports Administration federal unitary enterprise, told Interfax.

“Novorossiysk port and other south Russian ports are operating as normal,” he said.

“There are no restrictions on shipping in Novorossiysk,” he said.

Source: Interfax