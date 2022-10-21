Russia plans grain export quota at 25.5 Mln t for Feb 15-june 30 – IFX

Russia’s agriculture ministry has proposed setting the country’s grain export quota at 25.5 million tonnes for the period from mid-February until the end of June, Interfax news agency quoted it as saying.

Russia, which chiefly supplies its wheat to Africa and the Middle East, usually sets up grain export quotas for that period to secure enough supply for domestic needs.

The size of the quota is equal to the one proposed by Russia’s Union of Grain Exporters earlier in October, when it said that such exports would be not of a restrictive nature and would be “a compromise option”.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jan Harvey)