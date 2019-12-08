Russia produced 833,000 b/d of condensate in Nov, leaving crude output near new quota

Russia’s condensate production averaged 833,000 b/d in November, energy minister Alexander Novak said.

Stripping the November figure out from Russia’s previously reported oil output data shows that crude production was 10.41 million b/d in the month.

Russia is seeking to exclude its condensate volumes from its production quota under a supply cut agreement with OPEC and nine other allies, which the coalition will attempt to finalize Friday in Vienna.

Novak said Thursday that the coalition had already given its blessing to the condensate exemption, which will apply to all the non-OPEC partners. Quotas for OPEC members already only count crude.

The November condensate figure is up from 795,000 b/d in October 2018, the benchmark month from which the OPEC+ coalition’s cuts and quotas were determined.

With the condensate exemption, Russia’s quota of 11.19 million b/d will now fall to 10.40 million b/d.

Russia has struggled to bring its oil production in line with its previous cap, having pumped more than its allotment since August, but with the new quota, the country would have been nearly in compliance in November, according to Novak’s figures.

Source: Platts