Russia proposes six-month ban on durum wheat exports – Interfax

Russia’s agriculture ministry has proposed the government impose a six-month ban on durum wheat exports, the Interfax news agency quoted it as saying on Wednesday.

Russia is the world’s largest wheat exporter, but its durum production and supplies are small.

The ministry proposed imposing the ban from Dec. 1, 2023 and until May 31, 2024, Interfax added.

Russia has exported 400,000 tonnes of durum so far in the marketing season that started on July 1, mainly to Italy, Turkey and Tunisia, Andrey Sizov at Sovecon consultancy told Reuters.

“We believe that the agriculture ministry decided to ban durum exports in order to prevent an increase in the (domestic) price of pasta,” he said.

Annual food inflation in Russia was at 4.9% in September.

“We believe that the authorities will continue to pay a lot of attention to this metric ahead of the presidential election in March 2024,” Sizov said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jan Harvey)