Russia ranks second by oil exports to China in September

Oil supplies from Russia to China increased to 1.83 mln barrels daily as of the end of September 2020, Argus price agency says on Friday.

“Russia ranks second with 1.83 mln barrels per day,” Argus says. This is the highest import figure since June. “CNPC started pipeline deliveries of ESPO [Russian export oil blend – TASS] blend to their refinery in Daqing (Heilongjiang Province) with the capacity of 190,000 barrels daily, where the upgrade has been completed recently. China in total purchased 504,000 barrels per day of ESPO blend,” Argus says.

Saudi Arabia remains the top supplier of crude oil to China, with deliveries amounting to 1.9 mln barrels daily or 53% above August figures.

Deliveries of US crude oil to China soared sevenfold in annual terms to 952,000 barrels per day in September 2020.

Total China’s import of crude oil totaled 11.85 mln barrels daily in September 2020, up 5.6% against August and 17.6% higher than the last-year figure, Argus reports.

Source: TASS