Russia resumes wheat supplies to Brazil — watchdog

Russia has started supplying wheat to Brazil for the first time in eight years, the Russian veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said.

“The first lot of Russian wheat amounting to 26.2 thousand tonnes was shipped to Brazil from the Kaliningrad Region for the first time in eight years,” the authority said.

Specialists of the regulator negotiated conditions of the Russian wheat export to the Brazilian market with the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, the Russian authority said. According to information from the exporting company received by Rosselkhoznadzor, the mentioned lot of Russian wheat underwent all the laboratory tests for compliance with quarantine phytosanitary requirements of Brazil and was authorized for import without any restrictions from the Brazilian side.

Brazil imports about 7 mln tonnes of wheat annually, the regulator noted.

According to the outlook of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, grain export in 2018-2019 agricultural year (started on July 1) is expected at the level of 44-45 mln tonnes.

