Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Dry Bulk Market / Russia Says It Is Facing Difficulties Exporting Grain Due To Sanctions On Ships

Russia Says It Is Facing Difficulties Exporting Grain Due To Sanctions On Ships

in Dry Bulk Market,Freight News 01/06/2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow is facing difficulties exporting grain due to sanctions against its ships.

“There are also problems with the export of Russian grain… Vessels that carry Russian grain have fallen under sanctions,” Lavrov said during a visit to Saudi Arabia.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is also a major grain exporter, has driven world food prices higher but Russia blames Western sanctions against it for disrupting its fertilizer and grain exports.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software