Russia says it wants option to inspect ships heading to Ukrainian ports

Russia wants to be able to inspect ships bound for Ukrainian Black sea ports if necessary following its withdrawal from the grain deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on Friday.

“We have to make sure that the ship is not carrying something bad, it means a request, inspection, if necessary, to make sure that this is the case or not. I think this is perfectly logical, especially after the terrorist attacks that took place,” Vershinin said.

“There is no longer a maritime humanitarian corridor, now there are, perhaps, zones of increased military danger.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Andrew Osborn)