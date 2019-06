Russia says no tainted oil in reservoirs at Ust-Luga port

Oil reservoirs at Russia’s Baltic Ust-Luga port contain no contaminated oil, the energy ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Organic chloride levels in oil at the port will be between 2.8 and 4.5 parts per million (PPM) from June 18 to June 25, and stood at 3.5 PPM on Tuesday, the ministry said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maria Grabar, Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Susan Fenton)