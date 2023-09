Russia will be able to export 60 million metric tonnes of grain in the 2023/2024 season, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Ministry of Agriculture.

Russia has harvested more than 123 million tonnes of grain in 2023 out of a total of 130 million tonnes, according to the ministry’s forecast.

Source: Reuters (Writing by Maxim Rodionov, Editing by Andrew Osborn)