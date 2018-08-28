Recent News

  

Russia sees potential to double coal exports to Asia by 2025 -minister

Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that Moscow sees potential to double Russia’s coal exports to Asia by 2025.

Russia is increasing its coal production, which this year should exceed 420 million tonnes and surpass Soviet-era production levels, and expects global demand to remain strong in the next decade, Novak said.

Novak said Russia’s coal exports to Asia are seen at around 100 million tonnes this year.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Jason Neely)

