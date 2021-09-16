Russia sends 30,000 t of wheat to Algeria -watchdog

Russia sent a vessel with more than 30,000 tonnes of wheat to Algeria from its Black Sea port of Taman last week, the agriculture safety watchdog said on Thursday.

The world’s largest wheat exporter has been lobbying for access to the Algerian market and plans to send two vessels with a total of 60,000 tonnes of wheat to Algeria this month, sources familiar with the supply told Reuters.

The second vessel is being loaded now, watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said.

“The quality characteristics of the grain, which fully meet the country’s requirements for imported products, were confirmed by specialists” of the Russian watchdog, it added.

Excluding a cargo of 28,500 tonnes sent in June, these two vessels will be the first major supply of Russian wheat to Algeria since 2016.

Algeria is one of the few major wheat importers to which Moscow had no access until October last year, when Algeria relaxed its terms regarding bug damage. That made it possible to offer wheat from the Black Sea with higher protein.

The Algerian market is usually dominated by French wheat.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)