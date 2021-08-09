Russia sets export tax for sunflower oil at $169.9/t from Sept

Russia has set its export tax for sunflower oil at $169.9 per tonne starting from Sept. 1, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

The government decided to launch the formula-based tax from Sept. 1 for one year as part of measures it hopes will help to stabilize domestic food price inflation.

The tax is based on an indicative price of $1,242.8 per tonne, the ministry said.

It is calculated at 70% of the difference between the indicative price per tonne and $1,000.

The indicative price is currently based on Refinitiv data , but the agriculture ministry has proposed the government switch to local price indicators which would be established by an arm of the Moscow bourse.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by Susan Fenton and Mark Potter)