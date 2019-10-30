Russia suggests to delay IMO 2020 rules in Eurasian Economic Union waters until 2024

Russia proposes to hold off a tougher international sulfur cap on marine fuel emissions until 2024 for river vessels in the Eurasian Economic Union, a spokesman for the Ministry of Energy said Tuesday.

“The Ministry of Energy of Russia, together with the Ministry of Transport of Russia, suggests delaying the implementation of rules for lower sulfur content in marine fuel in the territorial waters of Eurasian Economic Union, [which comprises Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan]” the spokesman said.

The United Nations’ International Maritime Organization has decreed that the limit on sulfur content in emissions from ships on the high seas must decrease from the current level of 3.5% to 0.5% as of January 1, 2020.

This would lead to dramatic price rises of bunker fuel for the river fleet and the barges that carry products along the rivers and typically to floating storage in Russian territorial waters, and also for ship products during the open river navigation to the northernmost remote areas under the so called ‘northern shipments,’ the spokesman said.

S&P Global Platts assessed 3.5% sulfur 380 CST fuel oil at the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiisk Tuesday at $310/mt. Indications for 0.5% sulfur fuel oil were heard at $537-542/mt. Platts assessed 3.5% sulfur 380 CST fuel oil at the Baltic Sea port of St. Petersburg at $205/mt Tuesday. Indications for 0.5% sulfur fuel at the Baltic port were heard at $521-$526/mt.

“With a view to reducing the financial burden on national vessels, the ministries have proposed the idea of extending a transition period until the end of 2023,” the spokesman said.

“The following question was discussed by signatories of the MARPOL convention, it was emphasized that the delay will apply only to Russian waters. The requirements of the convention in international waters will be fully complied with,” the spokesman said.

Source: Platts