Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Russia to ban some oil product imports until Oct 1

Russia to ban some oil product imports until Oct 1

in International Shipping News 26/05/2020

Russia said it had approved a temporary ban on certain oil product imports, including gasoline, jet fuel and high-quality diesel, until October 1, according to a government decree.

Two government sources told Reuters last month that a ban on gasoline imports was being considered to protect Russia’s market from a possible flood of cheap fuel.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software