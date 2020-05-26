Russia to ban some oil product imports until Oct 1

Russia said it had approved a temporary ban on certain oil product imports, including gasoline, jet fuel and high-quality diesel, until October 1, according to a government decree.

Two government sources told Reuters last month that a ban on gasoline imports was being considered to protect Russia’s market from a possible flood of cheap fuel.

