Russia to contribute 23% of global new-build gas processing capacity growth by 2025, says GlobalData

Russia is expected to drive new-build gas processing capacity growth in the global gas processing industry from planned and announced (new-build) projects between 2021 and 2025, contributing around 23% of global gas processing capacity growth by 2025, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company’s report, ‘Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Gas Processing Plants, 2021–2025 – Russia Continues to Underpin Global Gas Processing Capacity Growth’, reveals that the Russia is expected to witness a new-build gas processing capacity of 13.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) by 2025. Planned projects that received approvals account for nearly the entire capacity growth in the country during the outlook period.

Nachiket Kaware, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Russia is expected to add ten new-build gas processing plants during the outlook period. Of these, the Ust-Luga plant will have the highest capacity with 4.3 bcfd and is expected to start operations in 2024. Amur II will have second highest capacity of 2.7 bcfd and is set to begin operations in 2025. Both projects will help Russia to meet domestic demand and export gas as LNG and through pipelines.”

GlobalData identifies the US as the second highest country globally in terms of gas processing capacity growth, adding a new-build gas processing capacity of 8.1 bcfd by 2025. Bighorn and Smithburg II-VI are the largest upcoming gas processing plants in the US, each with a capacity of 1 bcfd by 2025.

Saudi Arabia stands third with new-build gas processing capacity growth of 6.1 bcfd by 2025. Tanajib and Jafurah gas processing plants are the largest upcoming plants in Saudi Arabia, each with a capacity of 2.5 bcfd by 2025.

Source: Global Data