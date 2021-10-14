Russia to dominate FSU’s gas processing capacity additions by 2025, says GlobalData

Russia is expected to dominate the Former Soviet Union (FSU) region in terms of the number of gas processing capacity projects expected to be planned or announced between 2021 and 2025, according to GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company notes that Russia will contribute around 77% of FSU additions by 2025. The mammoth increase in gas processing capacity helps Russia to meet growing domestic demand and export gas as LNG and through pipelines.

The company’s report, ‘Gas Processing Industry Outlook in Europe, North America, and Former Soviet Union (FSU) to 2025’, reveals that most of the gas processing capacity projects in Russia have development plans for 10,255 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) by 2025.

Teja Pappoppula, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Ust-Luga is the largest upcoming gas processing plant in Russia and is expected to help the country meet demand for natural gas in the peak winter season. Operated by RusKhimAlyans, the processing plant is expected to start operations in 2024.”

Uzbekistan ranks second among FSU countries, in terms of gas processing capacity additions, with a planned and announced gas processing capacity of 1,498mmcfd by 2025. Mubarek II is the major gas processing plant during 2021 to 2025 with a proposed capacity of 580 mmcfd. The planned gas processing plant is expected to start operations in 2022.

The third country is Kazakhstan, which will have a planned and announced gas processing capacity of 1,055 mmcfd by 2025. Tengiz II is the largest upcoming gas processing plant in the country and is slated to begin operations in 2024 with a capacity of 937mmcfd.

Source: GlobalData