Russia to increase LNG production to 140 mln tonnes per year by 2035, says Putin

Russia plans to increase liquified natural gas (LNG) production to the level of 140 mln tonnes per year by 2035, President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russian-Kazakh transregional cooperation forum that is taking place in an online format on Thursday.

“We continue efforts to diversify the supplies of natural gas, including LNG. We plan an increase in its production to 140 mln tonnes per year by 2035,” he said, adding that Moscow “sees the field for joint efforts with Kazakh friends in this sector as well.”

Russia and Kazakhstan should not forget they are oil- and gas-producing countries, Putin believes. “And the shift to the low-carbon economy without gas is next to impossible, it is simply unrealistic,” he said.

Moscow has also done a lot of work in the area of hydrogen technologies, for example, projects on the development of hydrogen transport have been launched, the president added. “We are open for cooperation with Kazakh partners in designing equipment, the implementation of projects on production, storage, transportation of hydrogen,” Putin said.

source: TASS