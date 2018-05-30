Russia to limit ferrous scrap exports from Far East for six months from July 21: Torex

Russia will stop exporting ferrous scrap from three major scrap exporting ports in the country’s Far East starting July 21 for a period of six months, Khabarovsk-based scrap merchant Torex told S&P Global Platts.

Torex owns Russian Far Eastern billet and rebar producer Amurmetall.

The decree, which will expire in late January 2019, will affect over 1 million mt/year worth of trade between Russian merchants and South Korean mills from the ports of Vladivostok, Nakhodka and Slavyanka.

Scrap exports will not cease entirely; there are another nine ports in the Far East that can still export scrap during the period. However, these ports are situated further north and so too far from South Korea, the major market for locally collected scrap. Collectively these nine ports in 2017 shipped just 3% of the total 1.4 million mt ferrous scrap from Russia’s Far East.

On the other hand, Vladivostok, Nakhodka and Slavyanka accounted for 1.36 million of exports, of which 90% were destined for South Korea. All three are situated in the south of the Primorye region on the Sea of Japan and are a little over 700 km by sea from South Korea.

“For every ton of scrap [Amurmetall] has to compete with South Korean steel mills,” Amurmetall director Sergey Kuznetsov said in a statement sent to Platts. “Where scrap supplies go, Russia’s Far East is the nearest and most convenient source for the peninsular; its steelmakers have always been eager to pay inflated prices that are very difficult for us to match.”

Amurmetall requires 100,000 mt/month of ferrous scrap to make 1 million mt/year of steel (its plan for 2018), but existing scrap export volumes make the mill’s output target almost unachievable. Therefore restricting scrap outflow was seen as the only solution, according to the director.

He added though that the move is unlikely to wipe out competition as Amurmetall has never been the only local scrap buyer: Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works and steel company Evraz also source some of their scrap requirements from the Far East.

Source: Platts