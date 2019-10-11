Russia: too early to assign blame for explosion on Iranian tanker -RIA

Recent News

  
Russia’s foreign ministry on Friday said it was too early to assign blame for an explosion on an Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea near Saudi Arabia, the RIA news agency reported.

Iranian state television earlier reported that the tanker had been hit by two missiles off Saudi Arabia’s coast, quoting the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), the vessel’s owner.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by David Goodman )

