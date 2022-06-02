Russia, UAE see OPEC+ cooperating to stabilize energy prices – Russian ministry

Recent News

  

02/06/2022

Top diplomats from Russia and the United Arab Emirates have noted close cooperation within the OPEC+ oil group to ensure the stability and predictability of global energy prices, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his United Arab Emirates’ counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, met in Riyadh on Wednesday, the ministry said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)

