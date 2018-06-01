Recent News

  

Russia, UAE sign partnership deal, aim for stability in oil markets

01/06/2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates signed a declaration on a strategic partnership on Friday which included an agreement to continue cooperation in the oil and gas sphere.

This cooperation is aimed at providing balance and stability on the global oil market, the declaration said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Adrian Croft)

