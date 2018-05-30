Russia wheat exports up 47% in marketing year to date at 37.094 mil mt

Russian wheat exports in the 2017-18 (July-June) marketing year to date were 47% higher year on year at 37.094 million mt, data from the ministry of agriculture showed.

Around 39.5 million mt of wheat is forecast to be exported by the end of the campaign, up from 38.5 million mt, according to the US Department of agriculture WASDE report, which would be a global record for a marketing year.

Despite the USDA revising its estimates higher, beyond term contracts, old crop trading has slumped as participants prepare for the arrival of the new crop.

Old crop offers for FOB 12.5% protein wheat on a Handysize vessel were heard at $211/mt Thursday on thin demand.

Offers firmed at $214/mt Monday as forecasts of drier weather have cast doubt on the yield of the new crop, prompting farmers to hold onto old crop to sell in the new campaign.

Russian exporters also shipped 5.073 million mt of corn in the current marketing year to date, up 11.3%, while barley exports totaled 5.372 million mt, double the amount a year earlier.

Source: Platts