Russia yet to split additional OPEC+ cut between oil producers: Lukoil VP

Russia has yet to divide its additional cut of around 70,000 b/d of crude in the first quarter of 2020 under the OPEC+ agreement, Lukoil vice president for exploration and production Ilya Mandrik said.

“The next cut that was announced has not yet been converted into quotas for companies,” Mandrik told reporters.

On Friday Russia agreed to change the parameters of its production cut under the deal. Its condensate production will no longer be included, and its production cut, which now only includes crude, was raised to 300,000 b/d.

It was unclear how the condensate exclusion and the cut increase will be spread across Russian producers who, to date, have divided the cut proportionally.

Mandrik said that he believed the OPEC+ restrictions will be lifted sooner or later. In that case Lukoil could significantly increase its output in the medium term, he said, providing no concrete figures.

Mandrik said the company’s exploration program has been practically unchanged as a result of its obligations under the OPEC+ production cut agreement.

Lukoil is increasing investment in exploration, with spending expected to rise 5% this year.

“This year spending will be 5% higher than in 2018. Next year it will increase one and a half times year on year,” Mandrik said.

Lukoil has said previously that its 2018 exploration capex was Rb42 billion, equivalent to around $660 million at current exchange rates.

Exploration abroad

Mandrik also provided details of the company’s drilling plans abroad over the next two years, including offshore Mexico.

“At Block 12 in Mexico a well will be drilled next year. All the preparatory work has been done, preparations are underway for the drilling rig and the location and depth of the well have been decided,” Mandrik said.

In 2021, Lukoil expected to drill the first well at the Zhenys block offshore Kazakhstan, Mandrik said.

“As part of the joint venture with Kazakhstan, we have already approved drilling a well in 2021,” Mandrik said.

Lukoil is developing the project with Kazakhstan’s Kazmunaigas. Its other assets in the country include stakes in three other production projects -? Kumkol, Karachaganak and Tengiz. It also holds a stake in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

