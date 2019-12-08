Russian agricultural output grows, exports decline

Russia’s output of agricultural commodities is estimated to have risen this year, while exports are set to drop, Deputy Agriculture Minister Yelena Fastova said.

“In 2019, we see that the agricultural production index will be 102 percent or a 2 percent increase from 2018,” Fastova was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying at the “Russian Agricultural Holdings-2019” conference.

She said that Russia’s grain output is estimated to have risen to 120 million tons this year from 113.3 million tons a year ago.

Fastova said Russia is estimated to export agricultural products worth 24-25 billion U.S. dollars this year, down from 25.8 billion dollars last year.

